Kristen Bell Misses ‘Today Show’ Amid Social Media Backlash Over Anniversary Post

Getty Images

Kristen Bell failed to appear for her scheduled Wednesday morning Today Show appearance, leaving costar Justine Lupe to interview alone following controversy over Bell’s weekend Instagram post. The Nobody Wants This actress faced criticism after sharing an anniversary tribute to husband Dax Shepard that included his quote: “I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.” Social media users called the post “tone deaf” and “insensitive” during Domestic Violence Awareness month. One commenter wrote, “Please don’t joke about domestic violence” and noted the content “could be triggering for victims.” Representatives for Bell and Today Show did not respond to requests for comment. Bell and Shepard married in 2013 after six years together. (Story URL)