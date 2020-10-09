Kristen Bell Opens Up About Prioritizing Daughter’s Mental Health

PRPhotos.com

Kristen Bell is doing what she can to keep everyone in her family feeling upbeat during these challenging times. The Veronica Mars star and Dax Shepard recently spoke with Dr. Wendy Mogel about virtual schooling with their daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, during the pandemic.

“I'm going to prioritize her mental health, just like I prioritize my mental health, and if she is too overwhelmed, I'm going to shut the computer and take a 5-minute break,” Bell says.

Shepard adds: “When we can all take off our student and educator hats at the end of the night, it's really nice.”

Bell explains that their entire routine has shifted, including their approach to bedtime. She says: “Now, since we don't have a lot on our plate in our evening, we take the time to lay with them in bed. I used to be a little hell bent on the time and I wanted them to get their sleep in and now there's this beautiful half hour where it's almost the only time of day where they're nice to each other. One's got a doll in her hand and the other one says, 'Here, let me braid that for you,' and she says, 'Thank you.' “

She says it’s her “favorite part of day because we're just witnessing them in whatever the opposite of a witching hour is … their kindness hour, where their brains are starting to calm down and they're able to be nice to each other. I couldn't see that moment before the pandemic.”