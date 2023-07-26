Kristen Bell Reveals That Her Daughters Drink Non-Alcoholic Beers

PRPhotos.com

Kristen Bell appeared on Monday’s (July 24th) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared that her two daughters, eight-year-old Delta and nine-year-old Lincoln, enjoy drinking non-alcoholic beer.

The Good Place actress said she knows it “sounds insane,” but that “context is important,” because her husband, Dax Shepard, is a recovering alcoholic.

“He's a recovering addict,” Bell said. “But he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have our oldest daughter on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset. As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family.”

The Frozen star clarified that the drinks have no alcohol in them. “We've been at restaurants where she's said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' And I'm like, maybe we just keep that for home time,” she added. “But then I'm sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong. That's your problem.”