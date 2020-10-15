Kristen Bell Stands By Dax Shepard

PRPhotos.com

Kristen Bell is standing by Dax Shepard following his revelation that he slipped up after 16 years of sobriety. They pair appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Frozen star said: [“He is actually doing really great. I mean, look, everybody is up against their own demons — sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse. The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan.’ Like, we have a plan. If he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘So, we need a stronger plan. I was faltering, and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.’”] SOUNDCUE (:33 OC: . . .to use again.)

She applauded her 45-year-old husband for being up front with her and their daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, about his relapse.

Bell said that Shepard is “also addicted to growth” and “evolving,” which has made his recovery easier.

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family, and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again,’” the Good Place alum said. “We’re going back to therapy. … And I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”