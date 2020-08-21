Kristen Dunst Is Puzzled By Her Inclusion in Kanye West Presidential Promo

PRPhotos.com

Kirsten Dunst doesn’t understand why she was included in Kanye West’s campaign materials. Earlier this week, the 43-year-old shared a poster of his "Kanye 2020 Vision," and it included several smiling people, including the 38-year-old and Vogue editor-in-chef Anna Wintour.

Dunst inquired on Twitter: "What’s the message here, and why am I apart [sic] of it?"

While West has missed the deadline to be on the ballot in several states, he appears to be very serious about running. He announced his bid for president on July 4th.