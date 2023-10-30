Kristen Stewart, Guy Fieri, Octavia Spencer + More!

PRPhotos.com

KRISTEN STEWART SAYS GUY FIERI WON’T BE OFFICIATING HER WEDDING AFTER ALL: During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kristen Stewart gave fans an update on whether or not Guy Fieri will be officiating her wedding to Dylan Meyer. The Twilight star told host Andy Cohen that because she’s “bad at planning stuff,” she and Meyer will “probably just marry each other and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.’” This comes after the Spencer actress revealed on The Howard Stern Show in 2021 that she and Meyer were considering having the Food Network star officiate, after learning that he has officiated “a lot of gay weddings.” "So, the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much," Stewart said at the time.

OCTAVIA SPENCER WISHES GABRIELLE UNION A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Octavia Spencer wished her friend and Truth Be Told costar, Gabrielle Union, a happy 51st birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram Sunday (October 29th). Sharing a photo of the pair hugging, the Hidden Figures actress wrote, “Here’s something we all can smile about—it’s @gabunion’s birthday! Gabrielle, you are truly an inspiration and gift to us all. Thank you for shining your light every day!”

ELIZABETH BANKS SAYS SHE’S NEVER HAD BOTOX BECAUSE SHE HAS ‘REALLY HIGH’ SELF-ESTEEM: Elizabeth Banks is proud of going au naturel in Hollywood. The Cocaine Bear actress told Us Weekly in a recent interview, “Nothing’s ever gone in here, you can tell.” The Hunger Games actress added, “And that’s because my self-esteem is really high. I try and focus on my confidence and less on how I look.”

KENDALL JENNER AND BAD BUNNY GET BREAKFAST TOGETHER FOLLOWING HALLOWEEN PARTY: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still going strong. According to TMZ, the couple were photographed enjoying eggs and pancakes on Sunday morning (October 29th) at a restaurant near the Beverly Hills Hotel. This comes following Jenner’s big Halloween party the night before.