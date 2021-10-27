Home » Entertainment » Kristen Stewart Says She Only Made 5 Good Films

Kristen Stewart told The Sunday Times that she doesn’t think she’s made many good movies. 

The Twilight actress told the outlet, “I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’”

She included 2014’s Clouds of Silas Maria and 2016’s Personal Shopper among the “good films” but failed to name the others, adding, “I’d have to look at my credit list. But they are few and far between.”

Her latest film, Spencer, won’t be released until November 5th, but it’s already generating Oscar buzz for her portrayal of Princess Diana

