Kristen Stewart, Seann William Scott, Joe Manganiello + More!

KRISTEN STEWART WANTED TO DO ‘THE GAYEST F—KING THING’ FOR ‘ROLLING STONE’ COVER: Kristen Stewart leaned into her status as a sex symbol for her recent Rolling Stone cover. “If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols,” she told the outlet. Wearing nothing but a leather vest and jockstrap, the Clouds of Sils Maria actor said she wanted the cover to be the "gayest f—king thing you’ve ever seen in your life."

SEANN WILLIAM SCOTT FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM OLIVIA KORENBERG: According to Entertainment Weekly, American Pie actor Seann William Scott filed for divorce from Olivia Korenberg on Tuesday (February 13th). The pair were married for four years and share a three-year-old daughter, Frankie Rose.

JOE MANGANIELLO AND CAITLIN O’CONNOR REPORTEDLY MOVED IN TOGETHER: According to TMZ, Joe Manganiello has moved in with his new girlfriend, Caitlin O’Connor. A source told the outlet they are “very much in love” and are excited about taking this step together. This news comes one week after he finalized his divorce from Sofia Vergara. The pair were married for seven years.

TOM SANDOVAL SAYS RACHEL LEVISS STOPPED TALKING TO HIM BECAUSE OF ‘OPTICS:’ On Tuesday's (February 13th) episode of the Vanderpump Rules after show, Tom Sandoval shared his thoughts on why he thinks Rachel Leviss cut him out of her life after the news of their affair broke. "A lot of it had to do with her parents not liking me and being mad that she ended up in this situation and blaming me for that," he said. "Obviously, it's partly my fault; it's partly her fault … You know, definitely not blameless, but her publicist would constantly say 'optics, optics, optics.' And I think the optics of the situation became the priority over anything else."