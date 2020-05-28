Home » Entertainment » Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Only Communicating Through Lawyers

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Only Communicating Through Lawyers

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce has been extraordinarily messy. Cavallari accused Cutler of marital misconduct in her filing, and rumors have swirled of his rudeness to her on-set of Very Cavallari (the E! show has been canceled since their divorce), cheating with her former BFF and claims that he blocked her from buying a house (she has since bought a new home, and they put their 20,000 square-foot Nashville manse on the market).

The latest report in Us Weekly has them not even on speaking terms, and “communicating through their attorneys,” with “zero chance of reconciliation.” 

The pair share three boys, and have reportedly agreed to a co-parenting schedule.

Related Articles

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli To Learn Fate in August
Celebrity Gossip: Richard Herd, Jennifer Garner, Larry Kramer and More!
Industry News: Harry Potter, Errol Morris, Criminal Minds and More!
J.K. Rowling Announces Plans To Publish a Free Fairy Tale, and Is Asking for Fans To Help
Did Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Split Over Tights? Plus Kate’s Compromise
Celebrity Gossip: Chris Evans, Howie Mandel, Chrissy Teigen and More!