Kristin Cavallari Breaks Silence

PRPhotos.com

Since announcing her split from husband Jay Cutler after 10 years and three children together, Kristin Cavallari has been laying low. But on Thursday, the 33-year-old broke her social media silence to wish her son Jaxon a happy sixth birthday.

“Happy 6th birthday my little man,” she wrote. “Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit. You light up a room and make this world a better place. I'm so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel.”

She and Cutler also share Camden, 7, and Saylor, 4.

Cavallari and Cutler’s split has been messy, amid rumors of infidelity, and claims on her part that he withheld funds from her when she wanted to buy a house. She did make a down payment on a $5 million home recently, and they have reportedly come to a custody agreement.

The latest batch of rumors claim that Cavallari saw Cutler as “lazy” and “unmotivated” prior to their split.