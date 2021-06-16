Kristin Cavallari Talks Sharing Custody With Jay Cutler

PRPhotos.com

Kristin Cavallari is doing her best to keep things civil with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

“I only have my kids half the time now,” the Laguna Beach alum, 34, told the Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons. “I have them every other week.” The Uncommon James founder and former NFL player, 38, share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5.

They split in April of 2020, and she said that when she’s got the kids, she’s alloin.

She said: “I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I’m mom. I’m not doing anything else.”

But when she’s off: “I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to. But when I have my kids, I’m not doing anything else.”