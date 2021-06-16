Home » Entertainment » Kristin Cavallari Talks Sharing Custody With Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari Talks Sharing Custody With Jay Cutler

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Kristin Cavallari is doing her best to keep things civil with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler

“I only have my kids half the time now,” the Laguna Beach alum, 34, told the Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons. “I have them every other week.” The Uncommon James founder and former NFL player, 38, share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5.

They split in April of 2020, and she said that when she’s got the kids, she’s alloin. 

She said: “I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I’m mom. I’m not doing anything else.”

But when she’s off: “I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to. But when I have my kids, I’m not doing anything else.”

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie Seen Exiting Ex’s Apartment, Appeals Tentative Custody Agreement
Liam Hemsworth Makes It Official With Gabrielle Brooks
Jennie Garth Recalls Being Caged With Luke Perry To Avoid Fans
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Accused Of Not Clearing Their Daughter’s Name With The Queen
Keira Knightley Talks Misogyny
Jennifer Lopez Moving in With Ben Affleck?