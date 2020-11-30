Kristin Cavallari Throws Shade at Ex-Friends as Jay Cutler Moves On?

PRPhotos.com

Kristin Cavallari served up a Thanksgiving feast with a heaping side of shade! Cavallari answered fan questions in a social media Q&A, about her rumored romance with Jeff Dye and her ex-bestie and Laguna Beach co-star Kelly Henderson.

The 33-year-old’s current BFF Justin Anderson hosted the Q&A, and there was, FYI, quite a bit of wine involved. When asked if she was “dating the comedian,” Cavallari was silent, but Anderson joked that the question was about him.

“No, we’re just good friends actually,” he said. Cavallari did say she was “accepting applications” for a boyfriend.

Cavallari and Dye have been linked in recent months, following her split from Jay Cutler. Prior to Cavallari and Cutler’s split, they shut down rumors that he was cheating with Henderson. When a fan asked Cavallari if she’d rather be “stuck in a room with” former Laguna Beach rival Conrad or Henderson, she and Anderson both took a sip of their drinks and looked away from the camera.

She had nice things to say about Stephen Colletti, whom she and Lauren Conrad fought over in Laguna Beach. In a game of a game of F—k, Marry, Kill, she said: “I would marry Stephen, I would f—k Brody Jenner and I would probably kill Justin Bobby Brescia. No hard feelings, only because I haven’t talked to him since The Hills.”

JAY CUTLER MOVES ON?

Meanwhile, Cutler opted to hang with Shannon Ford, another one of Cavallari’s ex-friends. Ford was fired by Cavallari on Very Cavallari.

“Oysters and wine,” Cutler, 37, captioned an Instagram video on Saturday, November 28, that showed him clinking wine glasses with his good friend Mark “Chuy” Block and Ford at 167 Raw in Charleston, South Carolina.

Fans weighed in. One wrote: “Omg the tea being spilled at this table!! #iDie,” while another wrote, “That is some shade to Kristin hahaha!”