Kumail Nanjiani Signed On For 6 MCU Movies, But ‘None Of That Happened’

Kumail Nanjiani has opened up about his disappointment with the reception of the Marvel film Eternals, in which he made his franchise debut four years ago. Nanjiani shared that the negative reviews and underwhelming box office performance “shattered” him, leading him to seek therapy. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be my job for the next 10 years. I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride,” Nanjiani shared. “They make you sign up for all this stuff…And then none of that happened.” While he remains proud of the film, Nanjiani said the experience has become a key part of his upcoming stand-up comedy special. Despite the starry ensemble cast, Eternals was one of the lowest-grossing and worst-reviewed films in the Marvel franchise. (EW)