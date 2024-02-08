Kumail Nanjiani ‘Started Counseling’ After ‘Eternals’ Received Negative Reviews

PRPhotos.com

On a recent episode of the Inside of You podcast, Kumail Nanjiani said that he was so distraught following the release of his 2021 film Eternals that he started seeing a therapist. Despite the film’s star-studded cast, it was not well-received by critics.

"I had the best time doing that movie, and I realized this is how work should feel like," Nanjiani told host Michael Rosenbaum. "However, when that movie came out and the reviews weren't good, that was very, very tough for me and I realized that too much of how I'm evaluating what I want to do is based on the result of what other people think of it."

He continued, "It was really, really hard because Marvel thought that movie was going to be really, really well reviewed.” However, Nanjiani explained that “the reviews were really bad,” and he was “too aware” of the criticism—“reading every review.”

“It was really hard,” the Welcome to Chippendales actor said. “And that was when I thought it was unfair to me and unfair to [my wife] Emily, and I can’t approach my work this way anymore. Some s— has to change, so I started counseling. I still talk to my therapist about that.”