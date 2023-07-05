Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Rumors

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards took to Instagram on Monday (July 3rd) to address the reports that she and her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, are getting divorced.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the pair wrote in a joint statement. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage." The couple added, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Following this news, Allison DuBois, a psychic who appeared on RHOBH years ago and predicted the downfall of Richards and Umansky’s marriage, took to Instagram to comment on the latest development. “My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment,” DuBois captioned the post. “I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming.”

Some fans are also speculating that Richards is involved with country singer Morgan Wade, as Wade has appeared in a number of Richards’ Instagram posts in recent months. “She’s telling us without telling us,” one fan commented.