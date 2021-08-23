Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Expecting Second Child

PRPhotos.com

Kylie Jenner, 24, is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The on-again off-again pair share Stormi, 3, and Jenner has been openly gunning for a second child. Caitlyn Jenner shared the news in a roundabout way, explaining that she was expecting another grandchild, without naming names.

A source tells People of the billionaire: "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," says the source.

