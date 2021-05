PRPhotos.com

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back on? The pair have been spotted multiple times out and about together. Their last spotting was Sunday night at Catch LA in West Hollywood, on an apparent triple date with Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kylie’s sister Kendall and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker.

Their romance rumors ignited full-force last weekend when she flew to Miami earlier this month to celebrate Travis’ birthday with him, posting flirty videos of them dancing together on IG Stories.