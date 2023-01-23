Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal Their Son’s Name

Nearly a year after giving birth, Kylie Jenner revealed what she and Travis Scott named their son. Sharing photos of his face to Instagram for the first time, Jenner wrote “AIRE,” in the caption.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, commented on the post, "I love you Aire Webster." People reports that the name means "Lion of God." Kylie and Travis originally named their son Wolf Jacques but later shared that he "isn't Wolf anymore."

The Kardashians star clarified how to pronounce the name, after the Instagram account @kyliesnapchat captioned a video, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, “AIR,” and added a red heart emoji.