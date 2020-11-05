Home » Entertainment » Kylie Jenner Blasted for Promoting Makeup Line As Election Results Roll In

Kylie Jenner Blasted for Promoting Makeup Line As Election Results Roll In

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Kylie Jenner hit up social media on election night to announce that Kendall Collection was being restocked. Fans weren’t having it. The 23-year-old mogul tweeted: Happy birthday sister 🖤 the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits! only on KylieCosmetic.com.”

Fans responded with a distinct lack of enthusiasm.

“Kylie we love you but not the time,” one fan wrote, while another tweeted, “GIRL read the goddamn room for once.”

“Did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight,” another person said.

Related Articles

Warner Bros. Apologizes for Causing ‘Offense’ to Disability Community With ‘The Witches’
Ariana Grande Speaks Out About The State Of The Pandemic In America
Meghan Markle Is First Modern Royal To Vote in U.S. Election
Twitter Reacts as Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case
Kendall Jenner Dragged for Hosting Massive Halloween Bash Amid the Pandemic
Officials Slam Trump’s Claims on Sean Connery as Controversial Comments About Women Resurface