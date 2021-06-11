Kylie Jenner Didn’t Like Appearing On KUWTK

PRPhotos.com

An executive producer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians told Hayu.com that Kim Kardashian is the sister who loved her time on camera the most.

Kylie Jenner, however, preferred to be off screen. Longtime producer Farnaz Farjam said, “I would say Kylie [Jenner] likes to film the least, but she’s actually way more present in the final season — probably because it was Season 20, and it was coming to an end.”

According to IMDb, Khloé Kardashian appears in the most episodes with 238, barely beating Kim, who appears in 237. Out of the five sisters and Kris Jenner, Kylie comes in last, appearing in just 196 episodes.