Kylie Jenner Dragged By Fashion Designer for Lack of Recognition

PRPhotos.com

Fashion designer Michael Costello took Kylie Jenner to task in the comment section of her birthday post lauding Olivier Rousteing, who designed the dress she wore. In the post, she said: “Thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress.” Many of her 189 million IG followers praised the bejeweled mini, but Costello had other thoughts.

“Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress,” he commented. “And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag , mention or @ . . . Unless it’s paid.”

He continued, “And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what. (this post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I’m lucky if I get a decent pic to post. No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team . Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth!”

Plus: “But it’s sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones. ( this has nothing to do with my brand ) but it definitely has a lot to do with the la designers why not tag at least one ? Not all the time but maybe once in a while.”

It seems Costello’s points were heard loud and clear, as it has received 2K+ likes. But others called him out. Wrote one: “She purchased the dress and if she tags you or not doesn’t matter, just be happy and move on. Doing things this way is not it!”

Speaking of likes, the post itself got more than 8.6 million.