Kylie Jenner Dragged for Calling Herself ‘Brown’

Kylie Jenner has stirred many people up by allegedly dubbing herself in an IG Story of herself as a “brown skinned girl.”

The 23-year-old changed the caption after the sexy snap started ruffling feathers, subbing “skinned” for “eyed.” Sources tell TMZ that the screen-grabbed caption was faked.

Twitter was not feeling it. Wrote one: “Kylie Jenner really had the audacity to caption her picture as ‘brown skinned girl’ before changing it. She needs a slap.”

“We saw the original caption. Please show me where and how you are a ‘brown skinned girl’?? The audacity is repulsive,” another critic commented.

Another opined: “Love how no one is talking about how KylieJenner’s white behind had the nerve to put ‘brownskinned girl’ as her caption after years of using black people and stealing black culture. Trashhhhhh.”

The Kardashian-Jenners have been accused of cultural appropriation and blackfishing on a number of occasions; Kim Kardashian West is a repeat offender with braids, and Kendall Jenner was slammed for posing in Vogue with an Afro.