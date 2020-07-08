Kylie Jenner Dragged For Not Acknowledging Black Designer

Yesterday (July 7th), Kylie Jenner was dragged after being accused of refusing to tag a black owned fashion brand on her Instagram page. Jenner recently posted a photo of herself wearing Loud Brand Studios “vashtie” dress. One person wrote on social media,”Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. clown face emoji @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”
Kylie later addressed the allegations, saying, “ok this is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false.” She then tagged the brand. Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that Kylie rarely tags brands on Instagram unless it's her own company or a designer she's modeling for an editorial spread.
Loud Brand Studios reacted to Kylie's shout out, saying, “Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill Jacobs, the star’s stylist and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie.”