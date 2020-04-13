Kylie Jenner Is Ditching Manicures for Good, Donating Hand Sanitizer to Front Line Workers

PRPhotos.com

Kylie Jenner and her momager Kris are delivering hand sanitizer to healthcare workers and first responders in California, Page Six reports. The pair teamed up with Coty—a majority stakeholder in Kylie Cosmetics—to make sanitizer for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each bottle reads: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

Kylie has pledged $1 million+ in addition to relief efforts and donated personal protective equipment to medics in L.A. Last month, she urged her followers to respect social distancing guidelines on social media when Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on her for help.

NAILS

Meanwhile, the queen of manicures says being unable to access her nail glam has been a blessing in disguise. On Instagram Stories, she shared a look at her new lewk, featuring shorter unvarnished nails.

She captioned it: "never thought i'd say this but the natural nails might stay."