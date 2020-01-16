Kylie Jenner Planning a Fan Convention Dedicated to Herself?

PRPhotos.com

The 22-year-old Kylie Jenner may be planning a festival in her honor. Last week, Kylie filed documents to trademark the phrases “Kylie Con,” “Kylie Kon” and “Kylie Museum.”

She is hoping to use them on clothing and accessories, beauty-related consultation services, classes, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences, E! reports.

SPREE

Meanwhile, Kylie is staying busy snapping up Fendi and Chanel and sharing her new designer duds on Instagram Story. The items, including Chanel booties and a Fendi bomber, retail for more than $12K.