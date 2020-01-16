Home » Entertainment » Kylie Jenner Planning a Fan Convention Dedicated to Herself?

Kylie Jenner Planning a Fan Convention Dedicated to Herself?

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The 22-year-old Kylie Jenner may be planning a festival in her honor. Last week, Kylie filed documents to trademark the phrases “Kylie Con,” “Kylie Kon” and “Kylie Museum.”

She is hoping to use them on clothing and accessories, beauty-related consultation services, classes, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences, E! reports.

SPREE

Meanwhile, Kylie is staying busy snapping up Fendi and Chanel and sharing her new designer duds on Instagram Story. The items, including Chanel booties and a Fendi bomber, retail for more than $12K.

Related Articles

Meghan Markle’s Father To Testify Against Her in Court, Harry Announces Invictus
Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. to Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Twitter Reacts to Vince Vaughn’s Tete-a-Tete With Trump
Rihanna’s’s Team Denies That She Made Shaggy Audition For A Spot On Her Album
Millie Bobby Brown Seems To Confirm Rumored Romance
Gwyneth Paltrow Excited To Twin With Zendaya, Forgets They Starred in Spider-Man Together