Kylie Jenner Reveals Percentage of Black Employees, Ignores Social Distancing

Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand is participating in the Pull Up or Shut Up initiative designed to find out which brands are actually walking their progressive talk.

Uoma Beauty’s founder and CEO Sharon Chuter introduced the initiative, saying: "Thank you for the public statements of support for the Black community. Whereas we understand and appreciate the support, be conscious that to piggy-back off a trending hashtag when you have been and continue to be a part of the problem is once again appropriating and exploiting the Black community."

The statement continued: "So we ask all brands who have released a statement of support, to publicly release within the next 72 hrs the number of Black employees they have in their organizations at corporate level. We also need to know the number of Black people you have in leadership roles. You all have statements and policies about being equal opportunity employers, so show us the proof! PULL UP or SHUT UP!"

Jenner shared: "@kyliecosmetics Pulled up! 13% Black representation and leadership team consists of @kyliejenner and @krisjenner. Thank you for the transparency #pulluporshutup."

The beauty brand also disclosed that its staff also consists of 100% women-identifying, 53% White and 47% BIPOC (which stands for Black, Indigenous and People of Color).

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Meanwhile, Jenner apparently nixed social distancing advice during a celebration for Anastasia "Stassie" Karaniklaou's 23rd birthday, partying with several friends.

Karaniklaou posted the group shot on her Instagram, writing, "Missing Liv and Taylor but these are my humans. I appreciate you all more than you know. thank you for a special night."

Gatherings of 100 people or less are permitted in California, but the CDC recommends distances of six feet and the wearing of masks.