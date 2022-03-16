Home » Entertainment » Kylie Jenner Says, ‘Postpartum Has Not Been Easy’ Six Weeks After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner Says, ‘Postpartum Has Not Been Easy’ Six Weeks After Giving Birth

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Kylie Jenner posted to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (March 15th), opening up about her postpartum struggles. Six weeks after giving birth to her second child with Travis Scott, the Kardashians star said, “Postpartum has not been easy.”

“It’s very hard … This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.” Jenner and Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi, in 2018. Their son, Wolf, was born in February of this year.

Jenner shared that she understands how moms feel “pressure” to return to their normal lives after giving birth. “It hasn’t been easy for me, either. It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that so.”

She ended her message with, “It’s OK not to be OK.”

Related Articles

Bob Saget’s Fatal Injury Might Have Been Caused By ‘A Fall Onto A Carpeted Floor’
Bella Hadid Says She Regrets Getting A Nose Job At 14
Melissa McCarthy Says Playing Ursula Was An ‘Out Of Body’ Experience
LAMH Star Martell Holt Says Ex Wife Melody Kept Him Away From Their Children
The Batman Has Strong Second Weekend At The Box Office
Chloe Cherry Says Porn Gave Her An Eating Disorder