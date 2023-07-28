Kylie Jenner Says She Regrets Getting Breast Implants At 19

Kylie Jenner expressed regret over getting breast implants when she was 19 on Thursday’s (July 27th) episode of The Kardashians. The reality star was talking with her friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, when she revealed this sentiment.

“I wish I never got them done to begin with,” Jenner said, getting emotional. “I recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.” The Kylie Cosmetics founder had the procedure done before welcoming her first child, Stormi, to the world when she was 20.

“I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” Jenner added, speaking about five-year-old Stormi. “I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently, ‘cause I wouldn’t touch anything.”