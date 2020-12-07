Kylie Jenner Seeks Protection From Burglar as Family Breaks COVID Rules

PRPhotos.com

Kylie Jenner is on the lookout for a man who was recently busted for burglary near her home. She believes he is seeking her out, and is in turn looking for protection from the authorities, TMZ reports.

Thankfully, her neighbor, NBA player DeMar DeRozan found the intruder in his home and was able to chase him out of his house before he came near DeRozan’s kids, who were playing nearby.

Jenner hit up the courts on Friday and filed legal docs requesting a restraining order against Justin Bergquist. Police sources tell TMZ he broke into a home in her gated community last month, and then returned again, this time to target Jenner’s house. When security stopped him, he said he was there to see Jenner.

He is due back in court next month.

RULE BREAKING

Meanwhile, life continues for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, despite the pandemic. As California’s Governor Gavin Newsom issues stay-at-home orders, they are traveling to Edgewood Tahoe to film KUWTK. A source told E!: “They had some of the kids with them and they all played outside and sat by the fire and roasted marshmallows. They also went ice skating on a private rink. They enjoyed a hot chocolate bar and had a big fireworks show over the lake at night.”

Kris Jenner has previously defended the family’s partying and socializing ways, saying that “we are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.”