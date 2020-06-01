Kylie Jenner Slams Forbes Report That She Faked Billionaire Status

PRPhotos.com

Kylie Jenner is furious over a new Forbes report claiming she fudged her finances in order to be named Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire. Her lawyer has demanded a retraction.

“what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site..” Jenner tweeted to her 33.7 million followers, in reference to a report on Forbes’ website Friday that casts doubt on her true wealth.

“all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

After recalculating its numbers, Forbes found she has just less than $900 million to her name.

“‘even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading,” she tweeted.

“i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have,” the 22-year-old mom continued.

FORBES’ REPORT

Forbes dove into the details again after she sold 51% of her stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Forbes writes: “In the deal’s fine print, a less flattering truth emerged. Filings released by publicly traded Coty over the past six months lay bare one of the family’s best-kept secrets: Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.”

It continued: “Of course, white lies, omissions and outright fabrications are to be expected from the family that perfected—then monetized—the concept of ‘famous for being famous.’ But, similar to Donald Trump’s decades-long obsession with his net worth, the unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go—including inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged—reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer.”

“We have reviewed Forbes’ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies,” the lawyer, Michael Kump, said in a statement.