Kylie Jenner Tops ‘Forbes’ Highest-Paid List

Billionaire or not, Kylie Jenner makes bank. Less than a week after Forbes revoked Jenner’s “self-made billionaire” status, they crowned her and her brother-in-law Kanye West the top earning celebs of 2020.
Forbes acknowledged the controversy, saying that selling 51% of her stake in her makeup brand to Coty for $600M brought in the big bucks.
“While she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real —enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time,” Forbes wrote on Thursday, June 4.
West, 42, who has also argued with Forbes for not naming him a billionaire, was named second-highest-paid celeb, with $170 million in earnings, primarily due to his fashion line Yeezy.
Rounding out the top 10 highest-paid celebrities are Roger Federer ($106.3 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million), Lionel Messi ($104 million), Tyler Perry ($97 million), Neymar ($95.5 million), Howard Stern ($90 million), LeBron James ($88.2 million) and Dwayne Johnson ($87.5 million).