Kylie Jenner’s Bloody Photo Shoot Inspires Mockery and Concern

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Is she feeling OK? Kylie Jenner introduced her Kylie Cosmetics “Nightmare on Elm Street” collection with a gory photo shoot showing the pregnant mogul nude and drenched in blood. 

Commenters on the IG post were quick to make period jokes: “When you sneeze on your period,” one fan joked in the comments section of the post.

“First day on your period,” another quipped.

“i guess it’s that time of the month,” someone added.

“Me on my period,” another agreed.

Jenny McCarthy posted a TikTok video pretending to hand Jenner a tampon. 

Others found it disturbing. “This is kind [of] disturbing especially since you’re pregnant. But that’s just my opinion😕 doesn’t matter,” one person wrote.

