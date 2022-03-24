Home » Entertainment » Kylie Jenner’s Son Has A $21,000 Teddy Bear

Kylie Jenner’s Son Has A $21,000 Teddy Bear

An investigation by TikTok user @hannahkosh revealed that Kylie Jenner’s newborn has a teddy bear worth almost $21,000.

On Monday (March 21st), the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum showed the one-month-old’s toy collection in a YouTube video, including three stuffed teddy bears. The cheapest, a plaid Ralph Lauren stuffy retailed for nearly $700, while a brown checkered Enfants Riches Deprimes bear was priced at more than $2,000.

The Louis Vuitton teddy bear is currently listed on FarFetch for $20,500.

