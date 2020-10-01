Home » Entertainment » Kylie Jenner’s Vote Drive Boosts Registration 1500%



Kylie Jenner is using her influence to get people to vote. In a recent IG post, she urged directed her almost 200 million followers to register on Vote.org, and the site saw a 1500% boost in traffic from Instagram, TMZ reports.

The site also got an 80% increase in total users of its registration tool over the previous day, meaning an estimated 48,000 users registered because of her post. 

About 138 million Americans voted in 2016; so far this year, 1 million people have cast ballots, the highest rate of early voting in U.S. history. Same time last presidential election, less than 10,000 people had voted. 

