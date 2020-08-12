LaKeith Stanfield Speaks Out After Alarming Posts

PRPhotos.com

Actor LaKeith Stanfield is letting everyone know that he is “OK” after a series of alarming posts on social media.

“I’m ok everyone!” the 28-year-old actor wrote in a message. “I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. Im not harming myself. Much love.”

He deleted all of his previous posts, but the Selma star worried many when he posted shots of a pill bottle for Carvedilol, typically used to treat high blood pressure. He wrote worrying messages too.

“I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care,” one message read.

“Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy,” another read.

“Outside is crazy imma just stay inside form [sic] now on,” another said. “Bottoms up.”

Actor Patton Oswalt, who appeared on BoJack Horseman with Stanfield, confirmed that he’s ok. “Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night,” Oswalt tweeted.