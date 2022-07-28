Home » Entertainment » Lamar Odom Says Khloe Kardashian Could Have ‘Hollered’ At Him If She Wanted A Second Child

Lamar Odom Says Khloe Kardashian Could Have ‘Hollered’ At Him If She Wanted A Second Child



Lamar Odom recently shared his thoughts on ex-wife’s Khloe Kardashian’s plan to have a second child via surrogate with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Page Six reports that the NBA star told a celebrity photographer in Los Angeles Tuesday (July 26th), “She could have hollered at me for that.”

Kardashian and Thompson are already parents to 4-year-old True Thompson. The news that theya re expecting comes just a few months after it was confirmed that he fathered a child with another woman while he was still with the reality stasr.

However, Odom wasn’t a perfect partner either. His struggles with drugs and infidelity contributed to their 2016 split.

