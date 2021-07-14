Lamar Odom Shading Tristan Thompson Now?

PRPhotos.com

The shade triangle involving Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is getting darker. It all got started when Kardashian posted a shot of herself in a bikini, which both of her exes admired in the comments. Thompson did not take kindly to Odom’s remark, writing, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

That seemed to a reference to Odom’s near-fatal overdose at a Las Vegas brothel in October of 2015.

Now Odom is responding by posting a compilation of NBA players smiling and laughing on IG Stories.

“NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom,” read the accompanying caption.

According to sources, Odom wants to get back with Kardashian, TMZ reports.