Lana Condor Is Hoping To Get Married This Year

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are “hoping to get married this year.”

The Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken star told People in 10 that they’ll only be getting hitched in 2023 if they can finish renovating the home they recently bought together.

She added, “I'm really excited for the home to be finished and for us to actually make a home and have routine in that home. 'Cause we're so nomadic and we don't have great roots when it comes to a home base, so I'm really, really excited about that.”

The couple met at an Emmy event in 2015 and have been engaged since January 2022.