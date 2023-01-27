Lance Kerwin, ‘Succession,’ Adam Scott + More!

PRPhotos.com

LANCE KERWIN DIES AT 62: Variety reports that James at 15 star Lance Kerwin died on Tuesday (January 24th) at the age of 62. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. In addition to James at 15, Kerwin held roles in movies and TV shows such as Salem’s Lot, Wonder Woman, Insight, and The Family Holvak. One of his final roles included the 1995 movie Outbreak, before returning to acting in 2022’s The Wind and the Reckoning.

WATCH THE SEASON FOUR TRAILER FOR ‘SUCCESSION:’ HBO released the trailer for the fourth season of Succession on Thursday (January 26th). The Roy family drama continues when the show returns to HBO Max on March 26th.

ADAM SCOTT RETURNS TO CATERING IN ‘PARTY DOWN’ TRAILER: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Starz catering comedy Party Down will be back on February 24th for a third season—13 years after the second season ended. In the trailer released on Thursday (January 26th), Parks and Recreation actor Adam Scott reprises his role as actor-bartender Henry Pollard and says, “This is not how I envisioned my 40s.” Original cast members Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are returning to the series as well.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘WE HAVE A GHOST:’ According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix dropped the trailer for We Have a Ghost on Thursday (January 26th), featuring David Harbour as a ghost that goes viral. Director Christopher Landon told the outlet, "We Have a Ghost is about a slightly dysfunctional family that moves into an old haunted house. Instead of being scared off by the ghost, like everyone else, they decide to double down, and their dad, Frank, who is played by Anthony Mackie, creates a YouTube channel and makes the ghost and his family internet-famous." Jennifer Coolidge, Tig Notaro, Jahi Winston, and Isabella Russo all star in the show as well.