Laverne Cox Brings Up Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Engtanglements’ On SAG Red Carpet

Laverne Cox really went there with Jada Pinkett Smith on Sunday (February 27th). The Orange is the New Black star was an E! News correspondent for the SAG red carpet event, and she definitely had some fun with it.

When talking with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Cox said, “Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us. We can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more … entanglements.”

In 2020, Pinkett Smith revealed that she was seeing singer August Alsina while she and her husband were separated. At the time, she referred to the relationship as an “entanglement.”

On Sunday (February 27th), Pinkett Smith laughed and replied to Cox, “No more of those!”

“No more entanglements! I love you, girl. I’m just kidding. I’m just joshing you,” Cox responded.