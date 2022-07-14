Home » Entertainment » Lawsuit Claims ‘Love Is Blind’ Producers Mistreated Contestants

Lawsuit Claims ‘Love Is Blind’ Producers Mistreated Contestants

Posted on

A new lawsuit claims that Love Is Blind producers deprived the cast of food water and sleep.

Jeremy Hartwell, who starred on Season 2 of the Netflix reality series alledges that he and the rest of the cast were mistreated by the show.

His attorney, Chantal Payton, told Page Six in a statement, “They intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water and sleep, plied them with booze and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world. This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making.”

Payton claimed that because the contracts required cast members to pay a steep penalty for leaving early, this mistreatment “had the potential to instill fear in the cast and enable production to exert even further control.”

Related Articles

Pete Davidson Is Ready To Have Kids
Amber Heard Claims Wrong Juror Sat For Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial
‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Brings The Hammer Down At The Box Office
Tessa Thompson Says Helping Other LGBTQ People Come Out Is A ‘Dream’
Armie Hammer’s Lawyer Confirms He Is Not Working As A Hotel Concierge
Beyonce Is Vetting Artists & Producers For ‘Me Too’ Allegations