Lea Michele Addresses Literacy Rumors And Bad Behavior

Lea Michele says the internet rumors about her illiteracy are sexist.

The Glee alum told the New York Times, “There’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

The 36-year-old star defended herself by pointing out that she showed up on the set of the Fox hit and “knew my lines every single day.”

Michele also addressed former Glee stars accusing her of bullying them on set.

The Funny Girl actress said, “I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”