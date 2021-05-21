Leah Remini Accepted To NYU

PRPhotos.com

Leah Remini is going to college. The King of Queens star shared a photo of her acceptance letter to New York University on Instagram Thursday (May 20th).

In a lengthy caption, the actress wrote, “I am so excited, in tears and wanted to share this with you guys. For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn’t value an education, this is a very big day for me.

"This didn’t come easy. This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology. It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age…. I did it anyway with a lot of encouragement from a very special person in my life.”

According to the letter, she has been selected for admissions to the AA in Liberal Arts program at the New York University School of Professional Studies Division of Applied Undergraduate Studies for Fall 2021.