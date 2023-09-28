Leah Remini Reacts To ‘King Of Queens’ Memes

PRPhotos.com

Leah Remini is thrilled to see all of the King of Queens memes going around following the show’s 25th anniversary. One image in particular, showing Kevin James smirking with his hands in his pockets, has gone viral.

“I wanted to let you all know I'm seeing all of The King of Queens memes and tweets and I absolutely love them,” Remini wrote on X Tuesday (September 26th). “Thank you for 25 years of amazing memories!”

This comes just days after Remini and James both paid tribute to the CBS show on social media. The Saved By The Bell actress wrote that she felt at “home” on the set of the “truly special show,” and James wrote, “I am so incredibly blessed to have taken this ride with the insanely talented @leahremini and Jerry Stiller. I love you both so much… and thank you to the GREATEST FANS in the world … LOVE YOU!”