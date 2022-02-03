Leah Remini Says Leaving Scientology Made Her Daughter ‘Strong Minded’

PRPhotos.com

Leah Remini is opening up to People about how leaving Scientology affected her family.

The King of Queens star tells the magazine in this weeks issue, out Friday (Feb. 4th), that her 17-year-old daughter Sofia, “wouldn’t be the strong-minded kid she is now, who hopefully is going to make some positive changes in the world.”

The teen is heading off to college in the fall, most likely on the East Coast, and actress says that seeing her daughter thrive made leaving the controversial religious group worth it.

Remini added, “My friend Sherry, who also left the church and has a son in college now, recently texted me, 'Aren't we so jealous of our kids?' We wish we had what we've given them.”