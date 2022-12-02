Home » Entertainment » Leah Remini Speaks Out Against Scientology After Danny Masterson Mistrial

Leah Remini Speaks Out Against Scientology After Danny Masterson Mistrial

Leah Remini railed against Scientology following the hung jury in Danny Masterson’s rape trial.

The former Scientologist wrote, “My heart breaks for the women who have courageously and tirelessly fought for justice for over five years. For years, they have been targeted and harassed by Scientology and its agents. They have also been targeted and harassed by their family members and friends who remained in Scientology.”

The That ’70s Show star was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in June 2020, regarding separate incidents of sexual assault against three women that allegedly occurred at Masterson’s home between 2001 and 2003.

A tentative retrial date of March 27th has been scheduled, and Masterson remains free on bail of $3.3 million.

