Leah Remini Sues The Church Of Scientology

Leah Remini is taking the Church of Scientology to court. The King of Queens actress filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (August 1st) accusing the church and its leader, David Miscavige, of harassment, defamation, and surveillance.

Remini is a former member of the Church of Scientology, joining as a child in 1979 and leaving in 2013. She has publicly spoken out about the church since.

“For 17 years, Scientology and David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career,” the Saved By the Bell actress said in a statement released on Wednesday (August 2nd). “I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last.”

