‘Leave The World Behind,’ Orlando Bloom, Issa Rae + More!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND:’ Variety reports that Netflix dropped the official trailer for Leave the World Behind on Monday (October 2nd). Based on the novel by Rumaan Alam, the end-of-the-world thriller is executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon. “Having gone through the pandemic, and then the take-your-pick of any number of other disaster-related events like climate change, and the heat wave that we just experienced over the summer, it is the unknown — and the fear of it — that we try to capture in this film,” director Sam Esmail told Vanity Fair recently. The film will be released to select theaters on November 22nd before debuting on the streaming platform on December 8th.

ORLANDO BLOOM TO STAR ON ‘PEPPA PIG’ WEDDING SPECIAL: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Orlando Bloom is joining the world of Peppa Pig. The Lord of the Rings actor is set to guest star as a new character named Mr. Racoon and will appear on the three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special. This comes a week after it was announced that his wife, Katy Perry, will be voicing the character Ms. Leopard on the special.

ISSA RAE NAMED CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF THE 28TH AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL: Variety reports that Insecure creator Issa Rae has been chosen as the Creative Director for the 28th annual American Black Film Festival, which is set to take place in Miami from June 12th to June 16th, 2024. In response to this news, Rae said she was “honored” to take on the newly created role. “As one of the first major festivals to showcase my work, ABFF continues to elevate Black creatives from the ground up, and I’m excited to join its co-founders and producers, Nicole and Jeff Friday, in that mission,” the Barbie actress said.

NETFLIX ACQUIRES ‘HIS THREE DAUGHTERS:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has acquired the film His Three Daughters, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The streaming platform paid $7 million for the pic, which stars Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon as three estranged sisters who reunite when their father gets sick. The company also recently acquired Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, for approximately $11 million.