Lee Daniels, Mo’Nique, Blac Chyna + More!

PRPhotos.com

LEE DANIELS APOLOGIZES TO MO’NIQUE: Following a 13-year feud, Today reports that Lee Daniels apologized to Mo’Nique for a dispute they had while working together on Precious. At her Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with the Queen of Comedy show, Daniels got up onstage and said, “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did. Y’all, she was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious,’ was just … that was God working through both of us and we’re gonna f—ing do it again.” Mo’Nique later posted a photo of the pair together, writing, “NO CAPTION NEEDED. I LOVE US 4REAL.”

BLAC CHYNA SAYS SHE’S FOCUSED ON HER TRIAL AGAINST THE KARDASHIANS: According to People, Blac Chyna posted to Twitter on Saturday (April 2nd) about the upcoming trial she has against Kris Jenner and three of her daughters. The lawsuit, originally filed in 2017, claims that the family is responsible for the cancellation of Rob & Chyna, Chyna’s reality series with ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian. “I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days. When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS,” she wrote.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE LAUGHS AT TROLL WHO SAYS SHE LOOKS ‘SO OLD:’ Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie posted to her Instagram stories on Friday (April 1st), sharing a comment she received from a fan. “You look so old Savannah what happened to you,” the person said. Guthrie wrote, “I love my fans,” above the comment, and responded to the troll, “I aged!” adding a laughing and crying emoji.

NICO SANTOS AND ZEKE SMITH GET ENGAGED AT GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS SHOW: People reports that Survivor contestant Zeke Smith surprised Superstore star Nico Santos at the GLAAD Media Awards with a marriage proposal. The pair first met at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards and have been together ever since. In a very touching moment, Santos said yes!