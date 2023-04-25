Len Goodman Dies At 78

Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman died on Saturday (April 22nd) at his home in Kent, England, surrounded by his family. His cause of death was bone cancer.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," his manager, Jackie Gill, said on Monday (April 24th). "A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

ABC and Disney+ said in a statement, "Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our Dancing with the Stars family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance. We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time."

Goodman retired from Dancing with the Stars in November of 2022. Many of his DWTS costars took to social media to honor him.